Oliver was hit by the Jacaranda flowers
Hi friends who love children books and stories,
I want to share you my newest picture book named
'Oliver was hit by the jacaranda flowers'
This is a very happy Project I collaborated with Beijing United Publisher - China, and a very kind and lovely Editor: Lily
The short information:
. 32 Pages and more
. Pencil sketches / with detailed level
. Photoshop Coloring (40%) / with a small tutorial I also shared with slides below
. 32 Pages and more
. Pencil sketches / with detailed level
. Photoshop Coloring (40%) / with a small tutorial I also shared with slides below
. Has been published in China / Aug 2019
Enjoy viewing and I hope you guys will love it :' D
I thank you very much!
Tamypu
Tamypu
I thank you very much for your time!
I hope you guys so many wonderful projects to share, and thank you again for loving books always :" )
Tamypu
Tamypu