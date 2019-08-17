Oliver was hit by the Jacaranda flowers





Hi friends who love children books and stories,





I want to share you my newest picture book named

'Oliver was hit by the jacaranda flowers'



This is a very happy Project I collaborated with Beijing United Publisher - China, and a very kind and lovely Editor: Lily





The short information:

. 32 Pages and more

. Pencil sketches / with detailed level

. Photoshop Coloring (40%) / with a small tutorial I also shared with slides below

. Has been published in China / Aug 2019





Enjoy viewing and I hope you guys will love it :' D