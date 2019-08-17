Oliver was hit by the jacaranda flowers
. T A M Y P U .
Oliver was hit by the Jacaranda flowers

Hi friends who love children books and stories,

I want to share you my newest picture book named 
'Oliver was hit by the jacaranda flowers'

This is a very happy Project I collaborated with Beijing United Publisher - China, and a very kind and lovely Editor: Lily

The short information:
. 32 Pages and more
. Pencil sketches / with detailed level
. Photoshop Coloring (40%) / with a small tutorial I also shared with slides below
. Has been published in China / Aug 2019

Enjoy viewing and I hope you guys will love it :' D
I thank you very much!
Tamypu

I thank you very much for your time!
I hope you guys so many wonderful projects to share, and thank you again for loving books always :" )
Tamypu
Oliver was hit by the jacaranda flowers
216
1,906
4
Published:
. T A M Y P U .

    Owners

    . T A M Y P U . Brighton, United Kingdom

    Oliver was hit by the jacaranda flowers

    216
    1,906
    4
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.