Tomorrow begins today
The Futurium, a new museum for future scenarios in the heart of Berlin, needed an innovative corporate identity that grasps the broad thematic spectrum of the building. The corporate design, result of an extensive brand development process, was designed with foresight, without tying the identity to a concrete vision whose future viability would eventually be outdated.
Typography Concept
With a characteristic logo lettering and the specially developed Futurium typeface, we have created a typographical foundation that on the one hand offers mobility and on the other creates lasting points of reference to the building.
One of the most characteristic features of the Futurium font are its alternating radii –– a reference to changing times and volatility.
For the Futurium we decided to counter the complexity of the content of the curatorial offer with a reduced key visual that can be used in a variety of ways: Depending on the application and format, the typographic elements of the brand are supplemented or replaced by a screened area that can be varied within the variable design grid itself.
The Futurium not only unites the most diverse projects, disciplines and people under one roof, but also communicates on numerous channels. The variety of classical and new communication instruments it uses, is held together by a set of graphic elements that can occur in various combinations.
Key Visual
In its application, typography and key visual form a graphic system that enables a variety of variations. The modulation of the grid, which appears as a gradient from the distance, corresponds with the dynamic features of the Futurium font.
Farsighted information design:
Futurium signage
In order to provide visitors with optimal orientation at the Futurium, we have developed a signage and supplemented the Futurium font with a set of internationally understandable icons. The individual information elements stand out clearly in contrast to the background and improve the accessibility that has been taken into account throughout the entire building.
The signage not only blends harmoniously into the architecture of the Futurium, it also literally grows out of its structures.