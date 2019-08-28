—

Clockmaker

Sudtipos is proud to announce the release of Clockmaker , an 8-weight family that takes initial inspiration from typography around the turn of the twentieth century. Clockmaker takes aesthetic references from Victorian, Art Nouveau and Art Deco advertising and typography, taking special influence from John F. Cummings’ all-caps – and never digitized – type design Elandkay.





Clockmaker is a robust multi-weight family that includes an array of ligatures as well as alternate characters and support for all latin languages. The design process began with developing and modernizing the uppercase letterforms, followed by designing the lowercase and additional weights. Creating a diverse and playful set of uppercase ligatures was an almost endlessly enjoyable task; they are one of Clockmaker’s most charming features. Clockmaker is an impeccable choice for designs requiring a vintage flair such as a luxury liquor labels, restaurant identities, lavish hotels and many other applications where elegance and grace are needed.



