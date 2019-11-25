To justify their high prices itsdogfood.com’s competitors are patronising and guilt-tripping consumers. Through a D2C format itsdogfood.com can break down price barriers to better dog food and we saw the opportunity to position it as a straight-talking antidote to the category, speaking to a huge group of people who see dogs as dogs, not ancestral wolves or fur babies.

Our strategic approach was to address the industry head-on. We positioned itsdogfood.com to speak to rational thinkers and developed strong messaging at the core of the brand. To bring to life this messaging we hand-painted a bespoke typeface full of bold but playful personality, brought out by developing multiple variants for each character.