Made in Fukushima – Book, Infographics, Photography

Made in Fukushima for METER Group
Book design, documentary photography, infographics
On March 11, 2011, a tsunami hit the Fukushima Daiichi Power Plant, leading to nuclear meltdown and more than 25,000 hectares of farmland being contaminated. The ongoing official decontamination method removes the fertile yet contaminated topsoil. This produces huge amounts of radioactive waste and makes farming impossible – devastating the region once more.
A team of environmental scientists has developed a sustainable decontamination method that preserves the fertile soil. It reduces the amount of radioactive waste by 95% and enables farmers to grow perfectly safe rice again. However, even though the rice passes strictest tests, no one buys it – because the stigma is stronger than scientific truth.
To help people understand, we turned science into something tangible. Paper out of rice straw from the decontaminated fields, produced by paper makers from Fukushima and Gmund Papier. On this paper, we printed a book that tells the story of the decontamination, the farmers and their products – using photography, interviews, background information and data visualization.
