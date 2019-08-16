One Club Creative Summit
Nick Liefhebber
The design for 'The One Club Creative Week' was inspired by the hub function of the event. People, companies, and initiatives all connect with each other in an inspiring week in New York. The grid is a flexible illustration system which also contains the information, form and function combined.
The theme of this year's Summit was "Future Proofing: Staying Ahead of the Creative Curve," and it brought out an eclectic group of professionals, all there to be engaged by more than 50 different speakers across six different tracks. With a morning keynote by Marcel Marcondes, US Chief Marketing Officer at Anheuser-Busch, the Creative Summit left everyone with new ways of thinking about the challenges that lie ahead for the creative industry.
Thanks for checking!

Instagram  |   Tumblr   |   Facebook   |   Dribbble   |   Webshop
www.liefhebber.biz
One Club Creative Summit
165
996
9
Published:
Nick Liefhebber

    Owners

    Nick Liefhebber Utrecht, Netherlands

    Project Made For

    The Netherlands Amsterdam, Netherlands

    One Club Creative Summit

    The design for 'The One Club Creative Week' was inspired by the hub function of the event. People, companies, and initiatives all connect with ea Read More
    165
    996
    9
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.