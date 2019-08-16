One Club Creative Summit

The theme of this year's Summit was "Future Proofing: Staying Ahead of the Creative Curve," and it brought out an eclectic group of professionals, all there to be engaged by more than 50 different speakers across six different tracks. With a morning keynote by Marcel Marcondes, US Chief Marketing Officer at Anheuser-Busch, the Creative Summit left everyone with new ways of thinking about the challenges that lie ahead for the creative industry.