One Club Creative Summit

The design for 'The One Club Creative Week' was inspired by the hub function of the event. People, companies, and initiatives all connect with each other in an inspiring week in New York. The grid is a flexible illustration system which also contains the information, form and function combined.
The theme of this year's Summit was "Future Proofing: Staying Ahead of the Creative Curve," and it brought out an eclectic group of professionals, all there to be engaged by more than 50 different speakers across six different tracks. With a morning keynote by Marcel Marcondes, US Chief Marketing Officer at Anheuser-Busch, the Creative Summit left everyone with new ways of thinking about the challenges that lie ahead for the creative industry.