-ing Social Characteres
Thunder Rockets
•
-ing Social Characteres
150
697
4
Published:
August 12th, 2019
Thunder Rockets
Owners
Thunder Rockets
Campinas, Brazil
-ing Social Characteres
Fizemos ilustras maneironas para o evento anual -ing que acontece em Dubai.
150
697
4
Published:
August 12th 2019
Tools
Adobe Illustrator
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
ILLUSTRATION
Character design
Thunder Rockets
Brazil
dubai
ING
art
Digital Art
