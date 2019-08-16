HiBar

Goodbye plastic, hello HiBar.

HiBAR wants to eliminate plastic packaging, starting in the bathroom. Their first step is with innovative solid shampoo and conditioner bars. Their mission is all about water—by eliminating water from their products, and therefore the need for plastic packaging, they are are eliminating plastic from the earth’s waterways and oceans. With products as good as these it’s a win-win for everyone. Beautiful hair, beautiful planet.



