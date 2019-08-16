HiBar
Goodbye plastic, hello HiBar.
HiBAR wants to eliminate plastic packaging, starting in the bathroom. Their first step is with innovative solid shampoo and conditioner bars. Their mission is all about water—by eliminating water from their products, and therefore the need for plastic packaging, they are are eliminating plastic from the earth’s waterways and oceans. With products as good as these it’s a win-win for everyone. Beautiful hair, beautiful planet.
We were really excited to get on board with the HiBAR mission. We developed the branding and created the actual bar shape that became the hero of our packaging and identity work. The unique package form has the shelf presence to compete with the big boys in traditional plastic bottles but with much less impact on the environment. The specially engineered wedge-shaped package holds the product in place and protects it with minimal waste.
Special thanks to Persusasion Arts and Sciences and to Ken Friberg and Josh Grubbs for their amazing photography.