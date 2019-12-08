Discover
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Vidam Illustration
Vidam Studio
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/12/2019
Some of my 2018 Illuatrations.
Some were made for clients, some were just for fun.
Enjoy and have a nice day!
:-)
Check out my Instagram for more insights and stories :-)
www.instagram.com/vidamstudio
Vidam Illustration
48
287
7
Published:
August 12th, 2019
Vidam Studio
Featured In
Illustration
—
11/17/2016
Graffiti & Streetart
Vidam Studio
267
2,277
Featured In
Behance.net
—
9/23/2016
Vidam - Houses
Vidam Studio
1,477
14,915
Featured In
Behance.net
—
9/27/2016
Vidam - Various Illustrations
Vidam Studio
624
11,477
Miller Lite
Vidam Studio
624
5,137
Featured In
Interaction
—
5/10/2016
Mercedes Benz Toolbox
Vidam Studio
128
1,602
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/13/2014
VIDAM - various Illustrations 13/14
Vidam Studio
1,100
18,670
Kultursommer Chemnitz
Vidam Studio
258
2,408
Unicef
Vidam Studio
86
2,635
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/14/2012
Illustrations for Nike
Vidam Studio
1,887
24,713
Featured In
Illustration
—
11/26/2012
some Illustration 2010/11
Vidam Studio
1,193
12,768
Owners
Vidam Studio
Berlin, Germany
Vidam Illustration
Vidam Illustration 2018
48
287
7
Published:
August 12th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Adobe Illustrator
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Drawing
,
Digital Art
,
Vidam
ILLUSTRATION
characterdesign
cartoon
comic
Urbanart
popsurrealism
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
