Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Cats and Dogs III
Lola Dupre
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/14/2019
Cats and Dogs III
Continued explorations of canine and feline portraiture
Part I on Behance
Part II on Behance
Tato
, 16.5 x 11.5 inches
Tobby
, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Molly
, 11.5 x 16.5 inches
Maxine
, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Arlo
, 16.5 x 11.5 inches
Cece
, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Tollak
, 11.5 x 16.5 inches
Penny
, 11.5 x 16.5 inches
Summit
, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Po D'Arroz
, 11.6 x 8.2 inches
Mickey
, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Syndi
, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Thick cheeks
, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Cats and Dogs III
155
560
11
Published:
August 12th, 2019
Lola Dupre
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/29/2018
Nike PG2 Home Craze
Lola Dupre
2,373
34,609
Featured In
Fashion
—
12/12/2017
In another dimension we would still be friends
Multiple Owners
Lola Dupre
Alina Kovban Retouch
941
7,033
Featured In
Behance.net
—
1/15/2017
LUNNA for Le Mile Magazine
Multiple Owners
Lola Dupre
Alina Kovban Retouch
Alexandre FELIX
1,420
23,352
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/8/2019
Charlie XI to XVIII
Lola Dupre
1,471
23,439
Featured In
Behance.net
—
2/6/2016
PIECES for Eye Republic
Multiple Owners
Lola Dupre
Lisa Carletta
1,516
20,126
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/2/2017
Reinvention of the Soul II Anticlone Embodied
Multiple Owners
Lola Dupre
Alina Kovban Retouch
1,523
16,906
Featured In
Fine Arts
—
8/8/2016
a B C D
Lola Dupre
833
5,313
Featured In
Behance.net
—
11/14/2018
Cats and Dogs II
Lola Dupre
1,089
17,668
Expression of Form
Multiple Owners
Lola Dupre
Philip Haynes
Future Deluxe
451
3,757
Featured In
Behance.net
—
10/9/2018
Charlie IV - X
Lola Dupre
3,307
35,617
Owners
Lola Dupre
Glasgow, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Cats and Dogs III
Paper and scissor collage portraits of Cats and Dogs.
155
560
11
Published:
August 12th 2019
Tools
GIMP
Nikon
Paper
Scissors
Adhesive/Glue
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Fine Arts
,
cats
dogs
animals
portraits
Dog Portraits
collage
paper collage
cat portraits
paper
art
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.