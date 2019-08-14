Cats and Dogs III
Lola Dupre
Cats and Dogs III

Continued explorations of canine and feline portraiture

Tato, 16.5 x 11.5 inches
Tobby, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Molly, 11.5 x 16.5 inches
Maxine, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Arlo, 16.5 x 11.5 inches
Cece, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Tollak, 11.5 x 16.5 inches
Penny, 11.5 x 16.5 inches
Summit, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Po D'Arroz, 11.6 x 8.2 inches
Mickey, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Syndi, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
Thick cheeks, 8.2 x 11.6 inches
