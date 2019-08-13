UNITY
Rus Khasanov
There is a story that prompted me to create this project.
It is about how creative challenges and difficulties become the basis for new ideas.

Even with my extensive experience working in this style, which I created randomly and developed my style with each new project, sometimes it’s hard to take not a “random beauty”, but a specific shot, precise movement, and you can spend several hours of hard work stubbornly searching for the right shot, or even a few days.

This was last fall, I was called for commercial shooting in Seoul. We had 3 shooting days. The central idea was to get this shot: two paint balls on a clean colourful background merge into one big ball.
It sounds pretty simple, but really... no matter what I did, such a shot did not work out in any way, any tricks, influences came down to one result: the paint balls simply burst and the paint settled a bright spot to the bottom. Or the paint balls froze for minutes side by side and then burst.

For all these shooting days, a bursting paint ball was a real nightmare for me.
A lot of beautiful footage were shot, but I couldn’t catch the main footage.
Only on the last day of filming I did get the required few footage for merging paint balls, but it's chance and luck.
A couple of months later, as a result of experiments with various ingredients, I found an easy and stable way for the paint balls to be attracted to each other, merged and not burst. When you master the technique, you can already playfully turn the flaws into advantages: now in the bursting paint ball I see not a nightmare, but a bright colorful explosion which reminds me of fireworks.

Also in this video, the bokeh effect plays a major role. Some people reproach me that my work is not sharp, and that I shoot with a small depth of field, but I never saw this as a problem, but on the contrary, I see this as beauty.
video by Rus Khasanov
music by Dmitry Evgrafov
Thanks for watching!
UNITY
335
2,306
16
Published:
Rus Khasanov

    Owners

    Rus Khasanov Yekaterinburg, Russian Federation

    UNITY

    video by Rus Khasanov music by Dmitry Evgrafov http://instagram.com/ruskhasanov
    335
    2,306
    16
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.