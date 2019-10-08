Discover
character & illustration 06
Seung Uk Hong
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
8/10/2019
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
character & illustration 06
266
706
14
Published:
August 9th, 2019
Seung Uk Hong
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
12/1/2018
Featured In
Illustration
4/21/2019
character & illustration 05
Seung Uk Hong
3,694
28,196
Featured In
Behance.net
7/19/2018
character & illustration 04
Seung Uk Hong
5,495
45,537
Featured In
Behance.net
3/18/2018
character & illustration 03
Seung Uk Hong
3,242
36,367
Featured In
Behance.net
1/15/2018
character & illustration 02
Seung Uk Hong
5,489
50,850
Featured In
Behance.net
11/27/2017
character & illustration 01
Seung Uk Hong
6,517
55,896
Featured In
Behance.net
9/24/2017
character design04
Seung Uk Hong
6,343
60,782
Featured In
Behance.net
10/1/2017
speed painting06
Seung Uk Hong
5,235
45,130
Featured In
Motion
8/2/2017
"Running Man" concept art
Seung Uk Hong
715
9,802
Featured In
Illustration
6/24/2017
character design03
Seung Uk Hong
2,116
14,955
speed painting05
Seung Uk Hong
1,739
14,549
Owners
Seung Uk Hong
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Follow
Following
Unfollow
character & illustration 06
266
706
14
Published:
August 9th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
View Gallery
Download Now
Creative Fields
Animation
Illustration
Graphic Design
art
ILLUSTRATION
Character
doodle
Drawing
painting
animation
movie
Film
design
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.