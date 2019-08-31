Metropoli
Human .

Metropoli /

An insurance company with more than 50 years of experience in the sector. 
Metropoli provides commercial, personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. 

They combine outstanding customer service and decades of experience to conceive, craft and deliver the very best insurance coverage to individuals, families, and businesses of all sizes.
 
We chose to create a new symbol that reflects the partnership between client and organization as the most important asset, with a variety of their corporate blue. 
 
The identity reflects the values of the brand, one that can thrive in today’s dynamic world.



Thank you
Instagram @byhuman / Facebook @byhumanmx
Metropoli
59
485
4
Published:
Human .

    Owners

    Human . Mexico City, Mexico

    Metropoli

    59
    485
    4
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.