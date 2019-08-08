Migwa Nthiga's profile
Walks of Life
Migwa Nthiga
Behance.net
Walks of Life

A portrait series featuring the indigenous people of Kenya in the striking and remote environments they call home.
portrait tribes africa kenya warrior Documentary culture
portrait tribes africa kenya warrior Documentary culture
portrait tribes africa kenya warrior Documentary culture
portrait tribes africa kenya warrior Documentary culture
portrait tribes africa kenya warrior Documentary culture
portrait tribes africa kenya warrior Documentary culture
portrait tribes africa kenya warrior Documentary culture
portrait tribes africa kenya warrior Documentary culture
portrait tribes africa kenya warrior Documentary culture
portrait tribes africa kenya warrior Documentary culture
portrait tribes africa kenya warrior Documentary culture
portrait tribes africa kenya warrior Documentary culture
portrait tribes africa kenya warrior Documentary culture
portrait tribes africa kenya warrior Documentary culture
Walks of Life
62
617
7
Published:

Owner

Migwa Nthiga's profile
Migwa Nthiga
Nairobi, Kenya

Walks of Life

This is “Walks of Life”, a portrait series featuring the indigenous people of Kenya in the striking and remote environments they call home.

62
617
7
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields

Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives