Log In
For You
Discover
Livestreams
Hire
Jobs
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Do not sell or share my personal information
Sign Up
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Footer
For You
Discover
Livestreams
Hire
Jobs
Sort & filter all:
Projects
Images
Prototypes
Streams
People
Moodboards
Cancel
Log In
Sign Up
Adobe
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Message
Tools
Lightroom
Tools
Add to Moodboard
Save
Appreciate
Appreciate
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Follow
Unfollow
Walks of Life
Migwa Nthiga
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
Walks of Life
A portrait series featuring the indigenous people of Kenya in the striking and remote environments they call home.
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Join Behance
Sign up
or
Sign in
to view personalized recommendations, follow creatives, and more.
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Walks of Life
62
617
7
Published:
August 8th 2019
Migwa Nthiga
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Owner
Migwa Nthiga
Nairobi, Kenya
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Walks of Life
This is “Walks of Life”, a portrait series featuring the indigenous people of Kenya in the striking and remote environments they call home.
62
617
7
Published:
August 8th 2019
Tools
Lightroom
Creative Fields
Photography
portrait
tribes
africa
kenya
warrior
Documentary
culture
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Jump to Main Content
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Do not sell or share my personal information