Tobias Hall
I was recently asked by Country Living magazine to create six full page illustrations for their Almanac issue. I had a lot of fun combining the lettering and illustration sides of my practice for this one! Hope you like it. 


Thanks for taking a look. 
Published:
    Owners

    Tobias Hall London, United Kingdom

    A series of six full page illustrations for Country Life Magazine
