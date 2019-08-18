Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Country Living Magazine
Tobias Hall
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/18/2019
Country Living Magazine
I was recently asked by Country Living magazine to create six full page illustrations for their Almanac issue. I had a lot of fun combining the lettering and illustration sides of my practice for this one! Hope you like it.
Thanks for taking a look.
@TobiasHall
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Country Living Magazine
408
1,516
25
Published:
August 12th, 2019
Tobias Hall
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
6/19/2013
The Best Bits
Tobias Hall
6,958
74,268
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/9/2019
Illustrations 2018/19
Tobias Hall
2,141
15,203
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/1/2019
Logos 2018/19
Tobias Hall
1,630
17,379
Featured In
Graphic Design
—
7/24/2019
McMullen Heritage Ales
Tobias Hall
1,052
6,567
The Rolling Stones
Multiple Owners
Tobias Hall
Studio Fury
542
3,301
Featured In
Graphic Design
—
3/2/2019
Observer Food Monthly
Tobias Hall
866
6,484
Newman & Regent
Tobias Hall
1,517
6,792
Featured In
Illustration
—
7/17/2018
Cocktails
Tobias Hall
1,613
9,105
Our Man In Havana
Tobias Hall
1,616
8,441
Featured In
Graphic Design
—
3/17/2018
Trokari
Tobias Hall
1,900
11,253
Owners
Tobias Hall
London, United Kingdom
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Country Living Magazine
A series of six full page illustrations for Country Life Magazine
408
1,516
25
Published:
August 12th 2019
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Typography
,
Editorial Design
,
Drawing
vintage
apothecary
lettering
scratchboard
etching
woodcut
magazine
type
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.