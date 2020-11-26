Utopicus is a groundbreaking company dedicated to creating shared workspaces.
Gradually, they incorporated new business units, expanding the brand and making it more relevant. However, these new brands emerged organically without being synchronised with a specific visual development plan.
After a huge capital investment and opening several new territories, they needed to re-think the brand for first time.
Utopicus reached out to us to develop a new graphic identity in search of visual coherence, without changing or compromising its essence.
Utopicus aims to improve the relationship between the space and the people who work there. So the first major change we introduced a logo that emphasised this concept: People, we, US.
We couldn't design coworking spaces without thinking of their wayfinding and signage system.
The system was simple and clear: using hairlines as space dividers ready to be used in many different layouts: from gigs to workshops and conferences.
Horizontality is used across all different supports, even in editorial layouts.
Designing spaces that were consistent with the visual identity
The new wayfinding system is unmistakably clear and visually appealing, so it’s ready to be used in any countries to where the brand expands.
The iconography is going to be applied in every Utopicus property and is ready to support
multilingual countries.
A set of more complex icons were designed to solve specific problems the brand had.
Make it real.
Merchandise pieces are the brand expression opportunities in which Utopicus can show its more irreverent and fun side.
We prepared Utopicus for all the brand new coworking spaces they are opening, but more importantly we prepared Utopicus with the tools to keep growing in a consistent and strong way.
The new brand system allowed Utopicus a quick and effective implementation that every new user at Utopicus can understand.
Coworking spaces that go beyond.
The numbers.
60% —Increase in the number of club members compared to the previous season.
10 — New spaces opened in Barcelona and Madrid between 2018 and 2019.
6,000 — Square meters in the new Barcelona offices.