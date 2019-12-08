Discover
Character figures design / Plasticine
Sung-jae KIM
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/12/2019
Copyright ⓒ 2016. Cheil Worldwide Inc. , All Rights Reserved
Character figures design
Material: Plasticine
https://www.youtube.com/user/plan25plan
Character figures design / Plasticine
72
603
4
Published:
August 8th, 2019
Sung-jae KIM
Characters / Plasticine
Sung-jae KIM
130
581
Featured In
Illustration
—
8/4/2019
Characters / Plasticine
Sung-jae KIM
390
3,101
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/3/2019
Characters / Plasticine
Sung-jae KIM
1,014
19,040
Featured In
Illustration
—
7/20/2019
Pierrot Character Design
Sung-jae KIM
434
3,407
Featured In
Behance.net
—
6/9/2019
Cat Character Stop Motion Animation
Sung-jae KIM
2,629
22,544
Featured In
Illustration
—
6/20/2019
Dinosaurs / plasticine
Sung-jae KIM
658
3,948
Featured In
Illustration
—
6/1/2019
Dharma Character / Plasticine
Sung-jae KIM
211
2,179
Plasticine illustration
Sung-jae KIM
204
1,658
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/19/2019
EVERBEBE character design
Sung-jae KIM
1,406
16,753
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/22/2018
Caricature Chess / Plasticine
Sung-jae KIM
1,113
16,146
Owners
Sung-jae KIM
Seoul, Korea, Republic of
Character figures design / Plasticine
Character figures design Cheil Worldwide Inc. , (株)第一企劃
72
603
4
Published:
August 8th 2019
Tools
Plasticine
Creative Fields
Toy Design
,
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
figure
toy
model
Collection
Advertising
sculpture
funny
medical
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
