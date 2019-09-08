GOOGLE CARDS
Brosmind ®
GOOGLE CARDS
Google / 2019

We were one of the artists who illustrated the set of cards with search suggestions that comes with the Google Home device.
GOOGLE CARDS
198
1,081
6
Published:
Brosmind ®

    Owners

    Brosmind ® Barcelona, Spain

    GOOGLE CARDS

    198
    1,081
    6
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.