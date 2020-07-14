Agridoce
Lucas Wakamatsu



Agridoce

Agridoce means bittersweet, Agridoce is a personal project & visual exploration about feelings and mixed sensations.
It's about feeling the cold winter and the hot summer under the same skin; it can be compared to the first goodbye. We can say this is a way to express something a little bit confusing, a way to get the ideas and feelings in order.


Contact me: hi@lucaswakamatsu.com




