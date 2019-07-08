THE MANY LIVES OF ERIK KESSELS

May 22, 2019

– August 18, 2019.





For the Hungarian audience it is worth noting the name of Erik Kessels, the Dutch artist, designer and curator. Hosted by the Mai Manó House, the exhibition The Many Lives of Erik Kessels presents the artist’s photographic body of work by way of seventeen projects and an installation comprising many hundreds of photos and occupying entire spaces. The first presentation of three new works by Kessels adds to the importance and special nature of the exhibition at the Mai Manó House.





Curator: Claudia Küssel

Graphic Design: de_form

Interior photos: Imre Kiss, de_form