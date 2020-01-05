Futurelicious
Sebastian Weiss
Cité des Sciences . La Maison du Savoir, University of Luxembourg . Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg​​​​​​​
Futurelicious

Belval is a part of Esch-sur-Alzette and located in the south of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg near the French border. Esch-sur-Alzette is the centre of Luxembourg’s steel industry and the Belval plant was one of the biggest sites. After the Belval plant was shut down in 1997, the “Cité des Sciences” and the first University of Luxembourg with more than 6,000 students was built there.

With this series I document the successful transition from a former location of heavy industry to a state-of-the-art knowledge site and its remarkable buildings from architects like Polaris Architects, Baumschlager Eberle, Witry & Witry or Valentiny hvp architects. Some traces of industry have been integrated into the new urban concept and have become a symbol of renewal; a bridge between the past and the future.

The series was taken in July 2019.

Sebastian Weiss . Portfolio
Cité des Sciences . Maison du Livre, University of Luxembourg . Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg​​​​​​​
​​​​​​​Cité des Sciences . Le Pavillon d’Information Skip . Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg​​​​​​​
Cité des Sciences . Housing . Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
Cité des Sciences . Maison des Arts et des Étudiants, University of Luxembourg . Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg​​​​​​​
Cité des Sciences . Maison du Livre, University of Luxembourg . Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg​​​​​​​
Cité des Sciences . Housing . Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
Cité des Sciences . Maison du Livre, University of Luxembourg . Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg​​​​​​​
Cité des Sciences . Le Pavillon d’Information Skip . Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg​​​​​​​
Cité des Sciences . Maison du Livre, University of Luxembourg . Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg​​​​​​​
Cité des Sciences . Maison du Livre, University of Luxembourg . Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg​​​​​​​
Cité des Sciences . La Maison du Savoir, University of Luxembourg . Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg​​​​​​​
Cité des Sciences​​​​​​​
Esch-sur-Alzette, July 2019

© 2020 Sebastian Weiss
hello@le-blanc.com


