Silentium PC









SilentiumPC is a Polish brand, creating coolers, enclosures, power supplies, fans and other computer accessories. After 12 years of intensive product development and customer relations, the founders of Silentium have decided on new image-building activities that emphasize the company’s key values.





Together with the product premieres, Silentium presented a completely new visual identity. After joint workshops on the structure of the brand and the creative concept, we started to design: the logo, the web and the packaging system.



