Sabyasachi Winter 2019 bridal
Tarun Khiwal
Charbagh featuring the Devi collection.
Winter 2019 bridal @sabyasachiofficial 
Jewellery Courtesy: Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry collection @sabyasachijewelry
Photo Courtesy: Tarun Khiwal @tarun_khiwal
Makeup and hair by @deepa.verma.makeup
Models: Models:@anjalisivaraman & @varshita.t 
Production: @bhavnaguptapatel for @oaktreepictures
Location courtesy: City Palace, Karauli @karaulipalace
Photography assistant : @nithin_1990@abhivermaa
Post Production: Tarun Khiwal Studio / @abhivermaa .
