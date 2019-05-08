Adventures of a Japanese Businessman





A crazy modern oddissey.



A japanese businessman heads home after a regular day at the office. He doesn´t know it yet, but a long succession of strange and incredible events is about to happen to him. Yakuza shootouts, giant sushi rolls, a cannibal family, hulk monsters, mutant brains, a flying dog and a satanic postal service cult. To begin with.





Adventures of a Japanese Businessman was my first solo comic and such a crazy trip! It was created without a previous script, so every panel will just develop after the events that happen in the previous one, as I was improvising the adventure. Fun enough, I found that some very interesting ideas and reflections would emerge by this method and put in the page.





The book was quite successful, being published in Spain, France, UK, U.S. and soon in Poland. It won the Barcelona Comic Festival Award and was nominated to the Eisner Awards in San Diego Comic Con.







* Best Graphic Novel *

Barcelona International Comic Festival



* Best U.S. edition of Foreign Material *

Eisner Awards nomination









“That it manages to explore such deep themes in such a funny and cheerful way is truly an achievement”





“This is quite simply stunning, inventive, ingenious and also absolutely utterly and ridiculously hilarious”







