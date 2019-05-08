Adventures of a Japanese Businessman
José Domingo
Adventures of a Japanese Businessman

A crazy modern oddissey.

A japanese businessman heads home after a regular day at the office. He doesn´t know it yet, but a long succession of strange and incredible events is about to happen to him. Yakuza shootouts, giant sushi rolls, a cannibal family, hulk monsters, mutant brains, a flying dog and a satanic postal service cult. To begin with.

Adventures of a Japanese Businessman was my first solo comic and such a crazy trip! It was created without a previous script, so every panel will just develop after the events that happen in the previous one, as I was improvising the adventure. Fun enough, I found that some very interesting ideas and reflections would emerge by this method and put in the page.

The book was quite successful, being published in Spain, France, UK, U.S. and soon in Poland. It won the Barcelona Comic Festival Award and was nominated to the Eisner Awards in San Diego Comic Con.


* Best Graphic Novel *
Barcelona International Comic Festival

* Best U.S. edition of Foreign Material *
Eisner Awards nomination


“That it manages to explore such deep themes in such a funny and cheerful way is truly an achievement”
—Jay Borenstein, Nerd Speaker

“This is quite simply stunning, inventive, ingenious and also absolutely utterly and ridiculously hilarious”
—Jonathan, Page 45

Graphic Novel
Hardcover | 124 pages | colour
Published in UK & USA by Nobrow
Published in Spain by Astiberri.
Soon to be published in Poland by Timof

A selecion of pages
Illustrations for the first spanish edition and Nobrow's edition.
Adventures of a Japanese Businessman
53
345
5
Published:
José Domingo

    Owners

    José Domingo Barcelona, Spain

    Adventures of a Japanese Businessman

    Adventures of a Japanese Businessman graphic novel.
    53
    345
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.