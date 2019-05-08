Uini Soap
Uini Soap

Client:  Uini Soap
Type: Branding‧Packaging‧Promotion

As a brand of the organic handmade soap, it targets at local customers in Macau. Since this type of product is not mature in the local market, our goal of the product design is to distinguish it from the routine image of the general soap products. Meanwhile, it should be more suitable for the needs of the users. Therefore, the triangle appearance is finalized to make it outstanding in the design and make it easy to be hold in hand.  The brand logo basically maintains the same appearance of the product. And the packaging also highlights the logo to create simple and direct visual impressions that allow consumers to memorize it more easily. The clean and white appearance also brings out the "Simple and Basic” concept of the product.  After launching, the unique design of the product and the packaging attracted great amount of inquiries from many customers, who expressed their willingness to know more about it and to have a try.
At present, we are also developing a “No Packaging Box" plan that allows long-term users to choose No-Packaging products during their purchase, which not only enables a more favorable price but also reduces the waste of one-time packaging materials.

  
