I AM GABZ Part III

Grzegorz Domaradzki
Solo Show with
and Grey Matter Art
in Brooklyn / NY.
Part III
Originals
Photos by
The Thing
John Carpenter's "The Thing" inspired original drawing made in A3 size (29,7 x 42 cm). Watercolour pencils, ink, acrylic and oil paint and Faber Castell's Polychromos white on grey paper.
Game of Death
Bruce Lee's "Game of Death" inspired original drawing made in A3 size (29,7 x 42 cm). Watercolour pencils, ink, oil paint and Faber Castell's Polychromos white on yellow paper.
Chinatown
Roman Polański's "Chinatown" inspired original drawing made in A3 size (29,7 x 42 cm). Pencils, watercolour, ink and white Hybrid Gel on beige paper.
Raging Bull
Martin Scorsese's "Raging Bull" inspired original drawing made in A3 size (29,7 x 42 cm). Watercolour pencils and pencil on light yellow paper.
Unforgiven
Clint Eastwood's "Unforgiven" inspired original drawing made in A3 size (29,7 x 42 cm). Watercolour pencils, pencils, ink, acrylic paint, oil paint and Faber Castell's Polychromos white on beige paper.
Prisoners
Denis Villeneuves "Prisoners" inspired original drawing made in A3 size (29,7 x 42 cm). Watercolour pencils, pencils, ink and Faber Castell's Polychromos white on light grey paper.
Game of Thrones
Tyrion / Jorah / Brienne
A4 size ( 21 x 29,7cm ) original drawings of my favourite characters from the popular Game of Thrones TV show. Made with watercolour pencils and Faber Castell's Polychromos white on light blue paper.
Original Drawings
- Portraits -
Bill - A4 size original drawing inspired by Daniel Day Lewis' character from Martin Scorsese's "Gangs of New York" Bill "The Butcher" Cutting. Made with watercolour pencils, Faber Castell's Polychromos white and white Hybrid Gel on beige paper.
Joker - A4 size original drawing inspired by Jack Nicholson's character from Tim Burton's "Batman". Made with watercolour pencils and Faber Castell's Polychromos white on violet paper.
Hans - A4 size original drawing inspired by Alan Rickman's character from John McTiernan's "Die Hard". Made with watercolour pencils and Faber Castell's Polychromos white on grey paper.
Drago - A4 size original drawing inspired by Dolph Lundgren's character from Sylvester Stallone's "Rocky IV". Made with watercolour pencils, white Faber Castell's Polychromos and oil paint on red paper.
Mathilda - A4 size original drawing inspired by Natalie Portman's character from Luc Besson's "Leon". Made with watercolour pencils, pencil and white Faber Castell's Polychromos and beige paper.
John - A4 size original drawing inspired by Keanu Reeves' character from Chad Stahelski's "John Wick". Made with watercolour, watercolour pencils and white Faber Castell's Polychromos on light blue paper.
Driver - A4 size original drawing inspired by Ryan Gosling's character from Nicolas Winding Refn's "Drive". Made with watercolour pencils and pencil on beige paper.
Leeloo - A4 size original drawing inspired by Mila Jovovich's character from Luc Besson's "The Fifth Element". Made with watercolour pencils and white Faber Castell's Polychromos on orange paper.
Tony - A4 size original drawing inspired by Al Pacino's character from Bryan De Palma's "Scarface". Made with watercolour pencils, watercolour and white Faber Castell's Polychromos on beige paper.
Sobchak - A4 size original drawing inspired by John Goodman's character from Ethan and Joel Coen's "Big Lebowski". Made with pencils, watercolour pencils and oil paint on grey paper.
Durden - A4 size original drawing inspired by Brad Pitt's character from David Fincher's "Fight Club". Made with watercolour pencils and white Faber Castell's Polychromos on beige paper.
Logan - A4 size original drawing inspired by Hugh Jackman's character from James Mangold's "Logan". Made with pencils, watercolour and white Faber Castell's Polychromos on grey paper.
Max Cady - A4 size original drawing inspired by Robert De Niro's character from Martin Scorsese's "Cape Fear". Made with watercolour pencils, pencil and Hybrid Gel on light blue paper.
Valkyrie - A4 size original drawing inspired by Tessa Thomson's character from Taika Waititi's "Thor: Ragnarok". Made with watercolour pencils, watercolour and white Faber Castell's Polychromos on brown paper.
Heath - A4 size original drawing inspired by Heath Ledger's character from Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight". Made with watercolour pencils and white Faber Castell's Polychromos on beige paper.
Billy Brown - A4 size original drawing inspired by Vincent Gallo's character from "Buffalo 66".
Made with watercolour pencils and white Faber Castell's Polychromos on pink paper.
Gordon - A4 size original drawing inspired by Michael Douglas' character from Oliver Stone's "Wallstreet". Made with pencils, watercolour, ink and white Faber Castell's Polychromos on light green paper.
Mia - A4 size original drawing inspired by Uma Thurman's character from Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction". Made with watercolour, watercolour pencils, pencils and oil paint on light yellow paper.
Sgt. Barnes - A4 size original drawing inspired by Tom Berenger's character from Oliver Stone's "Platoon". Made with watercolour pencils, pencil and Hybrid Gel on beige paper.
Fury - A4 size original drawing inspired by Samuel L. Jackon's character from Marvel's "Avengers". Made with watercolour pencils and white Faber Castell's Polychromos on grey paper.
Red Skull - A4 size original drawing inspired by Hugo Weaving's character from Joe Johnston's "Captain America: The First Avenger"". Made with watercolour pencils, watercolour and white Faber Castell's Polychromos on red paper.
Kilgore - A4 size original drawing inspired by Robert Duvall's character from Francis Ford Coppola's "Apocalypse Now". Made with watercolour, watercolour pencils and pencils on light yellow paper.