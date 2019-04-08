Seaport District Sea Sculptures

A seascape of sculptures in a historic New York City district.

In celebration of the 2019 summer season at South Street Seaport, The Seaport District approached us to create a large scale series of sculptures to liven the district for the summer of 2019.

Inspired by coral and camouflage and the languid movements of algae and seaweed, our sculptures drift and sway as if being gently pushed by an underwater current. We wanted to emulate the feeling of drifting through an unexplored world splashed with color and pattern by creating cavernous structures that would evoke an overwhelming seascape of multi-dimensional sculptures of varying heights and colors.

Our material inspiration comes from the nearby boats that have been docked at the Seaport’s harbor over many years; like boats, our material will gradually weather over time, replicating the way elements shift and change our environmental landscape as the seasons progress.

In order to build something structurally sound—something that would confidently stand amongst 70mph winds and constant water exposure, we collaborated with Black Table Studio to develop a cross-cut buildable structure that would support each individual shape and enhance our overall design from a 360-degree perspective. This method gives us the impression that one shape undulates into and out of another, reflecting the malleability of an ocean wave.



