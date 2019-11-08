Trophies
Multiple Owners
Reimagined heroes.
Trophies is a personal project highlighting the secondary uses of materials we’ve accumulated and used on previous projects.
       We designed, painted, cut and built new costumes and podiums gave them a new identity which we would display as “trophies” championing their reinvented identities.

Client: Personal
Year: 2018
Scope: Costume Design, Art Direction, Photography
    Creative Fields

