Trophies
Reimagined heroes.
Trophies is a personal project highlighting the secondary uses of materials we’ve accumulated and used on previous projects.
We designed, painted, cut and built new costumes and podiums gave them a new identity which we would display as “trophies” championing their reinvented identities.
Client: Personal
Year: 2018
Scope: Costume Design, Art Direction, Photography
