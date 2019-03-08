Editorial Illustrations 4

Dos Semanas en Julio ​​​​​​​

June, 2019

__

Client

Natur & Kultur​​​​​​​

Direction

Åsa Gustafsson​​​​​​​

About

"Dos semanas de julio" is an innovative and modern basic teaching material in Spanish for grades 6-9 in Sweden. Exciting stories that run throughout the school year, speed up student's language development and raise their motivation. This book series are published by Natur & Kultur, a Swedish publishing foundation with head office in Stockholm known for an extensive series of teaching materials.





In this year's story, Daniel, a travels to Mexico to work. But he finds a box of old letters and diaries and decides to look for the right owner. I was asked through the editor Åsa Gustafsson​​​​​​​ to prepare a set of illustrations for the story of Daniel in this year 9 of "Dos Semanas de Julio". Here is the illustration cover and the full set for this publication.





All the illustrations are original pencil drawings on paper remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.​​​​​​​



