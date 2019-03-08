Editorial Illustrations 4
Various commisioned illustrations
__
Some commissioned illustrations done between December 2018 and July 2019, for Food & Wine, Little White Lies, Thrive (Straight-Line Leadership), Aguaardiente, Roche Magazine and Natur & Kultur.
__
___
Expresión Artística
December, 2018
__
Client
Revista Aguaardiente
Direction
Marcela Pomar
About
Cover for Revista Aguaardiente 12. The feature article dealt with the issue of the expression of the art. Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.
Little White Lies
March, 2019
__
Client
Little White Lies
Direction
Laurène Boglio
About
I was asked by the magazine Little White Lies through Laurène Boglio to prepare a set of illustrations for some interviews to five directors made by Hannah Woodhead, Manuela Lazic and David Jenkins and published by Little White Lies magazine.
All illustrations are pencil drawings remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.
More details about project here.
Mexico
March, 2019
__
Client
Revista Aguaardiente
Direction
Marcela Pomar
About
Cover for Revista Aguaardiente 13. The feature article dealt with a brief overview on the history of contemporary Mexico. Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.
Dos Semanas en Julio
June, 2019
__
Client
Natur & Kultur
Direction
Åsa Gustafsson
About
"Dos semanas de julio" is an innovative and modern basic teaching material in Spanish for grades 6-9 in Sweden. Exciting stories that run throughout the school year, speed up student's language development and raise their motivation. This book series are published by Natur & Kultur, a Swedish publishing foundation with head office in Stockholm known for an extensive series of teaching materials.
In this year's story, Daniel, a travels to Mexico to work. But he finds a box of old letters and diaries and decides to look for the right owner. I was asked through the editor Åsa Gustafsson to prepare a set of illustrations for the story of Daniel in this year 9 of "Dos Semanas de Julio". Here is the illustration cover and the full set for this publication.
All the illustrations are original pencil drawings on paper remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.
More details about this project here.
Thrive
June, 2019
__
Client
Straight-Line Leadership
Direction
Jeremy van Bedijk
About
I was asked by Jeremy van Bedijk to prepare a couple of portraits and a cover illustration for the summer edition of Thrive, a new magazine published by Straight-Line Leadership.
All illustrations are pencil drawings remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq. Unfortunately, at the end the cover illustration were not used.
More details about project here.
Impacto medioambiental
June, 2018
__
Client
Revista Aguaardiente
Direction
Marcela Pomar
About
Cover for Revista Aguaardiente. The feature article dealt with the issue of ecological and environmental impact in Mexico. Illustration is a digital drawing made in Procreate for iPad Pro and remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.
Masaharu Morimoto
July, 2019
__
Client
Food and Wine
Direction
Griselle Montejo
About
I was asked by the magazine Food & Wine through Griselle Montejo to prepare an illustration for an small interview to the chef Masaharu Morimoto.
The illustration is a digital drawing made in Procreate for iPad Pro and remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.
Keith Bigelow
July, 2019
__
Client
Raffinerie AG für Gestaltung
Direction
Simona M. Ceccarelli
About
I was asked by Raffinerie AG für Gestaltung through Simona M. Ceccarelli to prepare an illustration for an interview to
Keith Bigelow who leads the Analytics team at GE Healthcare. The article was written by Rebekka Schnell and published by MyRoche, an internal magazine with print distribution in F. Hoffmann La Roche.
The illustration is an original pencil drawing on paper, remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.
___
Thanks for watching