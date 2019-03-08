Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Leg Minded
Franck Bohbot
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/3/2019
LEG MINDED
A fashion project made with
Alexandra Voicu
in LA premiered and featured in the
Impression Magazine
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Leg Minded
74
609
4
Published:
July 31st, 2019
Franck Bohbot
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/18/2019
Boca Raton
Franck Bohbot
1,162
12,055
Featured In
Behance.net
—
3/29/2019
Forever Young
Franck Bohbot
2,538
24,468
Featured In
Photography
—
2/11/2019
Inside TLC Chinese Theatre
Franck Bohbot
415
4,515
Featured In
Photography
—
1/22/2019
Park Road
Franck Bohbot
814
6,691
Featured In
Behance.net
—
11/7/2018
Rockaway Day
Franck Bohbot
991
11,299
Featured In
Behance.net
—
6/7/2018
Masters of Craft
Franck Bohbot
1,110
19,144
Featured In
Behance.net
—
5/3/2018
We Are NY Indie Booksellers
Franck Bohbot
1,912
24,201
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/18/2018
Featured In
Architecture
—
5/14/2018
Molitor
Franck Bohbot
2,373
29,429
Featured In
Motion
—
4/26/2018
BIG NEST
Franck Bohbot
419
9,438
Featured In
Behance.net
—
4/5/2018
VINTAGE
Franck Bohbot
623
16,104
Owners
Franck Bohbot
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Leg Minded
74
609
4
Published:
July 31st 2019
Creative Fields
Fashion
,
Film
,
Photography
,
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.