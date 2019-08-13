No Filter
No Filter is a photography series that started on Jessica Walsh's Instagram based on thoughts she has in her head. These were brought to life using set design, photography and custom typography for every image.
The posters of these images are on sale to help benefit our non-profit organization Ladies, Wine & Design.

Visit our Case Study for more information.
Agency/Studio: Sagmeister & Walsh Creative Direction & Copywriting: Jessica Walsh Production: Allison Raich, Erica Grubman, Hee Jae Kim Set Design & Prop Design: Arielle Casale Photography: Emily Simms, Sarah Hopp Wardrobe: Emily Simms, India Sleem, Arielle Casale Design/Type Design: Cory Say, João Neves, Gabriela Namie, Ryan Haskins, Matteo Giuseppe Pani, Josephine Ohl, Hee Jae Kim, Emily Simms, Angela Iannarelli, Cyla Costa Production Assistance: India Sleem Hair & Makeup: Emily Simms, Sarah Hopp Retouching: Matteo Giuseppe Pani, Daniel Plateado, Lena Smirnova, Emily Simms, Sarah Hopp
