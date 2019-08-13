PRE-MOLD™. Construction Company. Modular Branding.

Memory

記憶

↳The development of global branding for Pre-mold consisted in the creation of an open system under the modular concept with a digital sense in its formal aspect. Each instance of the language created represents an exercise of modulation and occupation of spaces. The configuration of the different applications represents the proportions and their exercises of addition and modulated subtraction. The semantization of the concept goes from the brand to its applications. Material language is linked to concrete and its multiple forms of representation.

