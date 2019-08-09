54th Karlovy Vary IFF – Visual Identity

54th Karlovy Vary IFF
2019
Art director: Aleš Najbrt
Author: Jakub Spurný
Font: Druk, Neue Haas Grotesk
Type: Festival, Brand, Program, Poster
The visuals of the 54th KVIFF continue with simple typography and the play with numbers and visibility. After the commemoration of the celluloid from the last year, we shift in time, leaving the film framework behind and moving on to stripes. In – or, between – them, one sees a link to TVL, the resolution of an analog TV screen. Another sees the costumes from the Czech 1968 classic The Incredibly Sad Princess. The next sees zebra. Or are these the Emperor’s New Clothes again? “The visuals for KVIFF must flicker, they must make your eyes dance, unhinge, hypnotize with optical illusion just as the movie screen – and just as with the screen, it is necessary to step back a bit when looking at it,” says the campaign’s author Jakub Spurný enthusiastically. The ubiquitous stripes have traditionally transferred from poster to festival architecture, animations, projections and merchandising, and this time – in what is indisputably the the most rewarding phase of our work – even became a spontaneous fashion inspiration of festival visitors.