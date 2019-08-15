A portrait isn’t simply a visual depiction of a subject– great portraits go beyond the skin for a closer look, revealing something meaningful about their inner nature. And who is more deserving of a closer look than vulnerable animals in need of loving and supportive families?



The Adobe Pawtraits Project is partnering with Sydney Dogs and Cats home to expose the inner beauty of some of their most overlooked lodgers, with the help of the immensely talented creatives like you!