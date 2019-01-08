Ryori
Location
Singapore

Role 
Branding, Illustration & Packaging  
Ryori is the extension of the owner’s current business Omoté – a well-known Japanese food restaurant based in Singapore. Due to the success of Omoté, the business is moving into food retailing at supermarkets. Ryori is a line of sauces and pastes inspired by the successful recipes of Sushiro.
 
The Challenge 
Ryori is the new product brand for Sushiro’s restaurants. The challenge was to create a brand identity and a set of packagings with its own personality, while maintaining the fun behind the restaurant’s universe, with a distinct use of characters.
 
The Solution 
We created a set of cook bears, as part of an extended family with Sushiro’s mascot. The geometric, modern logo plays along the brush-style illustrations, creating an unique universe for the brand. The colours represent a fresh look into pastel tones, inspired by the rich colours from the Wasabi and Mentayaki sauces.




TYPE

To bring coherence and geometrization to the Eastern writing system, we chose a sans-serif font to create the Ryori logo.









SHAPE

Unique and memorable

Our goal was to create a shape that would represent the proposed concept and still make the object easily associated and memorable to the POS.

  
