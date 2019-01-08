Björn – Luxury Hardware and Bathroom Fixtures









LOS ANGELES









Björn Collection is a luxury architectural hardware brands representative. The brand, founded in 2016, has partnered with skilled European craftsmen and designers in order to become the only authorized supplier of their pieces to exclusive residential and hospitality projects across North America. Its clients, interior designers and real estate developers, rely on the company’s premium products—exquisitely finished handcrafted door knobs, levers and pulls among others—to create a wholesome experience for their end customers.





We created a visual identity with elements that bestow the brand a distinct aura of sophistication. The icon is an abstraction of the logotype and is formed by the brand’s first initial, followed by a superscript character, an overdot extracted from the letter J, which represents a starting point as well as an accent mark. This symbol works as a signature seal of refinement.





Björn Collection’s visual system includes a balanced set of serif and sans serif typographies that clearly express the traditional aspects of its market as well as the brand’s modern spirit. To complete this high-end branding, we came up with a color scheme rich in dark grey, black, blue, white & beige accentuated with gold foil details. Stationery, business cards, marketing material and a website proposal were also created for the brand.



























