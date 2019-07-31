STRONG WOMEN

Series of three illustrations of women who are doing things that are usually perceived as manly or are or were seen as unacceptable for a woman in different cultures.





First is a mix of rappers like Queen Latifah, Roxanne Shante, Salt-N-Pepa and Kamaiyah.





For the second piece I was thinking of exploring the idea of female serial killers a bit, and who else is the most appropriate but the most prolific woman serial killer, Countess Elizabeth Bathory, who supposedly used to bathe in her victims’ blood.





And the third is inspired by the story of Aisha, a Somali basketball player who in spite numerous death threats and attempted abductions, continues to play ball. Her story is told by Alexis Okeowo in her collection of articles about women and men who fight or resist extremism in Africa, “A Moonless, Starless Sky”.



