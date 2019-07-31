Pernix Consulting
Pernix Consulting offers strategy consulting to new ventures.The company build killer decks and we are expert messangers. They connect people and they grow networks. Pernix are momentum. They engage in lateral thinking for upward movement. Pernix ask penetrating questions togenerat e pertinent solutions. They value asking the right questions and show- ing up wholeheartedly for our clients.
Pernix Consulting ofrece servicios de consultoría estratégica a nuevas empresas. La empresa construye plataformas agresivas y somos expertos en mensajería. Conectan personas y hacen crecer redes. Pernix son el impulso. Se involucran en el pensamiento lateral para el movimiento hacia arriba. Pernix le hace preguntas penetrantes con el fin de generar soluciones pertinentes. Valoran hacer las preguntas correctas y mostrarse de todo corazón para nuestros clientes.