A collection of sketchs and illustrations
Thomas Dubois
•
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/31/2019
- A collection of sketches and illustrations -
A collection of sketchs and illustrations
129
543
7
Published:
July 30th, 2019
Thomas Dubois
Nihonjin
Thomas Dubois
64
590
Featured In
Illustration
—
4/8/2019
Thomas Dubois
776
3,881
Featured In
Motion
—
10/30/2018
Featured In
Illustrator
—
6/25/2019
Dark Waters
Multiple Owners
Thomas Dubois
Manon Calvet
689
8,773
Featured In
Illustration
—
7/12/2018
Thomas Dubois
1,515
8,875
Yokohama Bus
Thomas Dubois
1,240
8,076
Featured In
Illustration
—
3/27/2018
Landscapes
Thomas Dubois
1,648
9,436
Featured In
Illustration
—
11/3/2017
Thomas Dubois
787
4,881
Featured In
Motion
—
10/18/2017
Featured In
Photoshop
—
3/1/2018
Fallen
Thomas Dubois
1,635
10,781
Gotham City
Thomas Dubois
404
3,251
Featured In
Illustration
—
8/31/2017
A collection of sketches and illustrations
Thomas Dubois
1,391
8,180
Owners
Thomas Dubois
Montpellier, France
A collection of sketchs and illustration for various project
129
543
7
Published:
July 30th 2019
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Maxon Cinema 4D
Corona Renderer
Wacom Intuos
Creative Fields
Art Direction
,
Illustration
,
Graphic Design
,
art
design
cinematic
Visual Development
colors
fantasy
storytelling
Cinema
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
