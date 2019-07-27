Discover
PURO | Illustrations series
Iza Dudzik
Lady with an Ermine in the marketplace in Krakow feeds pigeons.
Wyspianski painting in a botanical garden in Krakow
Kosciuszko riding the Lajkonik horse on the background of Wawel.
Published:
July 25th, 2019
Iza Dudzik
Iza Dudzik
Katowice, Poland
Tools
Adobe Photoshop
Creative Fields
Illustration
Digital Art
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
