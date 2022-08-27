Atlético de Madrid: visual identity

Indi is the atlético de Madrid Mascot since decades ago. It was created in the form of a raccoon, dressed with an apache costume due to the popular nickname of “indios” for the Atlético supporters. The character didn’t have specific guidelines of use and it was poorly developed by the licensees. Vasava redefined the mascot’s aspect and a stylebook. As part of the character development and commercial exploitation, a baby versión of the Indi was introduced, aimed at the baby products merchandising.





Motion design guidelines and templates were made to serve as the foundation for the visual development on screens and scoreboards of the new stadium Wanda Metropolitano. The strength, sharpness and flat color approach of the identity was infused into every screen of the stadium.





The digital narration of the brand was executed as well on social media channels, as an extension of the brand’s storytelling. The assets were executed to create a digital narration of the matches.