I AM GABZ Part I
'I Am Gabz'
Alien
-  Regular  -
"Last Survivor of the Nostromo" - Officially licensed 7 colour 36 x 24" screen print inspired by Ridley Scott's "Alien" and influenced by art of H.R.Giger. Made for Grey Matter Art in partnership with Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. Title treatment and typography made with my brother Krzysztof Domaradzki. Pencil drawing remastered in Adobe Photoshop. Printed by D&L Screen Printing on Neenah Cool Grey paper.

Alien
-  Variant  -
"Last Survivor of the Nostromo" - Officially licensed 7 colour 36 x 24" screen print inspired by Ridley Scott's "Alien" and influenced by art of H.R.Giger. Made for Grey Matter Art in partnership with Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. Title treatment and typography made with my brother Krzysztof Domaradzki. Pencil drawing remastered in Adobe Photoshop. Printed by D&L Screen Printing on Mohawk Cream paper.
Printing by D&L Screenprinting




-

The Godfather
-  Regular  -
Officially licensed 8 colour 24 x 36" screen print inspired by Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece "The Godfather". Made for Bottleneck Gallery in partnership with Paramount. Pencil drawing remastered in Adobe Photoshop. Printed by VG Kids.

The Godfather
-  Variant  -
Officially licensed 8 colour 24 x 36" screen print inspired by Francis Ford Coppola's masterpiece "The Godfather". Made for Bottleneck Gallery in partnership with Paramount. Pencil drawing remastered in Adobe Photoshop. Printed by VG Kids.
Printing by D&L Screenprinting




-

Captain America:
The First Avenger
Captain America:
The First Avenger
-  Timed Regular  -
Officially licensed 13 colour 24 x 36" screen print inspired by Marvel's "Captain America: The First Avenger". Made for Grey Matter Art under license by ©Marvel. Created with Apple Pencil in Adobe Photoshop. Printed by D&L Screen Printing.
Captain America:
The First Avenger
-  Freedom Variant  -
Officially licensed 12 colour 24 x 36" screen print inspired by Marvel's "Captain America: The First Avenger". Made for Grey Matter Art under license by ©Marvel. Created with Apple Pencil in Adobe Photoshop. Printed by D&L Screen Printing on Mohawk Cream paper
Captain America:
The First Avenger
-  Courage Variant  -
Officially licensed 8 colour 24 x 36" screen print inspired by Marvel's "Captain America: The First Avenger". Made for Grey Matter Art under license by ©Marvel. Created with Apple Pencil in Adobe Photoshop. Printed by D&L Screen Printing on Neenah Antique Gray paper
My show's logo by Krzysztof Domaradzki.


Thanks
for
watching.


iamgabz.com



