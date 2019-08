I AM GABZ Part I

Last Survivor of the Nostromo

Alien

" - Officially licensed 7 colour 36 x 24" screen print inspired by Ridley Scott’s "" and influenced by art of H.R.Giger. Made for Grey Matter Art in partnership with Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation. Title treatment and typography made with my brother Krzysztof Domaradzki . Pencil drawing remastered in Adobe Photoshop. Printed by D&L Screen Printing on