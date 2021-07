CAFE by MIMINKO

Pet Cafe





A project to develop the brand identity for the pet café to be newly launched by the pet item brand MIMINKO was carried out. The task was to create a comfortable space optimized for pets that use environment-friendly materials for the health of pets.

Calligraphy, hand drawing and natural coloring were used to express a comfortable space where pets can freely roam. The main colors of the parent brand MIMINKO were used to establish consistency and uniformity of the brand.