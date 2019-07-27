Tidal Paintings
Kevin Krautgartner
TIDAL PAINTINGS

Aerial photography? Art? Sometimes nature blurs the very fine lines between the two.

This series documents a moment in time on the sands in a remote bay. When the last vestiges of the retreating tide make their way back into the ocean, small rivers wind their way through the sand, leaving salt encrusted banks.

These effects are most pronounced where the tidal range is very high. In this particular bay the range can be as much as 12 meters, the second largest in the world. This leads to these wonderful views, just captured before they’re wiped clean by the new tide, to be recreated in new forms with the next ebb.

Early in the morning or late in the day, when the sun is at its lowest, these spectacular views are at their most colorful.



Selected artworks are available as limited edition fine art prints.

