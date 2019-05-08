Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign In
Download on the App Store
Get it on Google Play
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
English
Share
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Unfollow
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Polka Folks
Mother Volcano
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
8/5/2019
Add to Moodboard
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Polka Folks
83
636
8
Published:
August 2nd, 2019
Mother Volcano
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Ubbu: Visual Universe
Mother Volcano
253
1,596
Ubbu Games
Mother Volcano
41
376
Featured In
Interaction
—
9/21/2018
Uniplaces' Iconography
Mother Volcano
661
5,349
Featured In
Illustration
—
11/24/2018
Kirk Brand Illustration
Mother Volcano
565
5,493
uz/ful brand illustration
Mother Volcano
628
4,628
Uniplaces' Cityscapes
Multiple Owners
Mother Volcano
HELLO MISTER FRANK
426
3,121
Cancer E-Learning Platform
Mother Volcano
232
2,441
Agir Para Prevenir - Interactive Website
Multiple Owners
Mother Volcano
Ana Gomes
240
4,574
Sanitana Catalog Illustrations
Mother Volcano
103
866
Sanitana's Pictogram Library
Mother Volcano
32
295
Owners
Mother Volcano
Porto, Portugal
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Credits
Mónica C
Porto, Portugal
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Polka Folks
Polka Folks is a Mother Volcano's ongoing experiment in microportraiture.
83
636
8
Published:
August 2nd 2019
Creative Fields
Illustration
,
Character Design
,
Animation
,
polka dots
heads
bouncing
portrait
3D
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
iOS Apps
Android Apps
More Behance
Careers at Behance
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Download the App
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
AdChoices
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.