MONAT
Parámetro Studio
Monat is a luxury real estate developer that deals exclusively in beach-front and paradise properties. The brand identity is built as a tribute to the elegance of Mother Nature. The name itself is a combination of the words. 
Luxurious sand and gold hues combined with soft blue, green and rose tones make up a feminine color palette reminiscent of gorgeous sunsets at the beach. 
The brand blends together effortlessly with paradisiacal images and textures, becoming one with the heavenly landscapes. The logotype, constructed from an elegantly subtle serif typeface, was especially conceived to look its best carved in stone.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
parametro.studio 
MONAT
188
748
5
Published:
Parámetro Studio

    Owners

    Parámetro Studio Monterrey, Mexico

    MONAT

    Monat is a luxury real estate developer that deals exclusively in beach-front and paradise properties. The brand identity is built as a tribute t Read More
    188
    748
    5
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App iOS Apps Android Apps
    More Behance
    Careers at Behance Adobe Portfolio Blog Portfolio Reviews Creative Career Tips Download the App
    English
    English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
    Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2019 Adobe Systems Incorporated.