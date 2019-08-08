Monat is a luxury real estate developer that deals exclusively in beach-front and paradise properties. The brand identity is built as a tribute to the elegance of Mother Nature. The name itself is a combination of the words.

Luxurious sand and gold hues combined with soft blue, green and rose tones make up a feminine color palette reminiscent of gorgeous sunsets at the beach.

The brand blends together effortlessly with paradisiacal images and textures, becoming one with the heavenly landscapes. The logotype, constructed from an elegantly subtle serif typeface, was especially conceived to look its best carved in stone.





parametro.studio

