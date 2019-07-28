Vintage Loops
Tony Babel
Growing up I was obsessed with the old cartoons from the 30’s. 
This style always played a big part in why I love animation so much. 
I'm always inspired by Disney, Fleischer studios and most recently Cuphead.
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​This is a collection of gifs that I made over the last two years or so.
01  
The Long And Winding Road
02
Escalator to Hell
03
Dirty Dancing
04
La Cucaracha
05​​​​​​​
Derpy Hot Dog

Cats
-
These are a bit older but still deserving to be here among these vintage loops.
A bit less cartoony and more geometric, this is where my logo came from. 

06
Hide & Seek
07
Good Kitty, Bad Kitty
08
The Roomba Dance
09
Ying & Yang Kitties

Behind the Scenes
-
All these 2d loops were illustrated in Adobe Illustrator and animated 
using Shape Layers and path animation in After Effects.
Check out the video below for some insights.


That's All Folks!
