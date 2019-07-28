Growing up I was obsessed with the old cartoons from the 30’s.
This style always played a big part in why I love animation so much.
I'm always inspired by Disney, Fleischer studios and most recently Cuphead.
This is a collection of gifs that I made over the last two years or so.
01
The Long And Winding Road
02
Escalator to Hell
03
Dirty Dancing
04
La Cucaracha
05
Derpy Hot Dog
I ❤ Cats
-
These are a bit older but still deserving to be here among these vintage loops.
A bit less cartoony and more geometric, this is where my logo came from.
06
Hide & Seek
07
Good Kitty, Bad Kitty
08
The Roomba Dance
09
Ying & Yang Kitties
Behind the Scenes
-
All these 2d loops were illustrated in Adobe Illustrator and animated
using Shape Layers and path animation in After Effects.
Check out the video below for some insights.
❤
That's All Folks!