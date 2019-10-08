INDUSTRIAL LANDSCAPES
“Just before sunrise and sunset, the light is at its most beautiful. There is something magical about this short period of time. The cinematic feeling of industrial locations is what I capture. Their natural surroundings is where my eyes focus on.” - Jan Stel
There is an increasing awareness that the global industry needs to be transformed into a natural non-destructive production process to preserve our beautiful earth for our future generations. Plans are made at political level and the proposed changes are being implemented on a slow but steady path. What is more is that when we humans embrace a common goal, we are strong and change for the better becomes profound.
THE INDUSTRIAL LANDSCAPES DETAILS
- Editions available:
- Editions available:
200h x 150w cm, 3 + 2 a.p.
160h x 120w cm, 6 + 2 a.p.
100h x 75w cm, 9 + 2 a.p.
- Printing and finishing: Hahnemuhle Fine Art Baryta Paper 325 gram, framed in black with Dibond and Artglass.
PHOTOGRAPHY EQUIPMENT
- PhaseOne IQ3 Trichromatic 100 mp
- Schneider Kreuznach Lenzes: 50 / 80 / 100 / 150 mm
- Schneider Kreuznach Lenzes: 50 / 80 / 100 / 150 mm
REPRESENTATION JAN STEL PHOTOGRAPHY
For and more details and information about inquiries contact (Feiko Koster) at the Eduard Planting Gallery.
Of course you can also contact me personal for any creative advice.
Please mail to, info@janstel.nl
EDUARD PLANTING GALLERY
Eerste Bloemdwarsstraat2 - 1016 KS Amsterdam
Mail: info@eduardplanting.com
Website: www.eduardplanting.com
Telephone: gallery: +31 (0)20 3206705
Website: www.eduardplanting.com
Telephone: gallery: +31 (0)20 3206705
Thank you for watching!
Please leave your reaction below, I like to hear from you ...
Which one do you prefer?