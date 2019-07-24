This series aims to look at our living spaces in a creative way. These are our comfort zones that we go to when we wish to indulge in various activity. These spaces are given an aesthetic twist to spark a conducive mood, Be it meditation, reading, listening to music or any creative pursuits.





Handpicking the right elements, and objects can help trigger the right mindset to initiate a positive spirit. The series is an attempt to capture the mood and environment to help create a positive spark.