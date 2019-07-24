Abode
ranganath krishnamani
This series aims to look at our living spaces in a creative way. These are our comfort zones that we go to when we wish to indulge in various activity.  These spaces are given an aesthetic twist to spark a conducive mood, Be it meditation, reading, listening to music or any creative pursuits. 

Handpicking the right elements, and objects can help trigger the right mindset to initiate a positive spirit. The series is an attempt to capture the mood and environment to help create a positive spark. 

Reading  Corner


Creative Corner


Relaxing  Corner


Music Corner

Mediation Corner

Vintage Corner


Gratification Corner
Thank you for making it all the way!
