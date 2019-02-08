







P arle Agro has been a pioneer, creating bold & innovative products and iconic brands since 1985. Headquartered in Mumbai, Parle Agro is India’s largest beverage company, harnessing the abilities of 5,000 employees and 76 state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, quenching the thirst of every Indian. We developed a custom logo font for Parle Agro inspired by the shape of fruit leaves and beverage droplets.





The company has developed some of India’s most memorable brands and widely consumed products, such as Frooti, Frooti Fizz, Appy, Appy Fizz and Bailley. For Parle Agro, the goal of this branding was to create a unique mark that would communicate their size & boldness in the category. The colors for the branding were chosen to work with the sub-brand colors of all Parle’s beverages. In addition to the branding, we developed a full website for them.







