The company has developed some of India’s most memorable brands and widely consumed products, such as Frooti, Frooti Fizz, Appy, Appy Fizz and Bailley. For Parle Agro, the goal of this branding was to create a unique mark that would communicate their size & boldness in the category. The colors for the branding were chosen to work with the sub-brand colors of all Parle’s beverages. In addition to the branding, we developed a full website for them.